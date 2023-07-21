MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Where were you 20 years ago? You probably have no idea.
What if instead I asked you, "Where were you when Hurricane Elvis hit?"
This Saturday, July 22, 2023, marks the 20-year anniversary of the storm forever scarred in every Memphian's memory and in Bluff City lore as Hurricane Elvis.
In meteorological terms, Hurricane Elvis was a "derecho," which, in its most basic form, is a very long-lived severe wind event. Nothing like your typical summer thunderstorms.
After the storm had passed, it was clear there was enough evidence that this was likely one of the worst derechos to ever hit Memphis.
In total, this storm's path was over 400 miles, traveling 7 hours consistently at nearly 60 mph and bringing trees down onto homes, cars and power lines across the area.
This storm easily ranks as the worst outage in Memphis Light, Gas and Water history, with more than 80% of their customers, or nearly 339,000 customers or roughly 881,400 people, without power for 16 days in intense heat after 279 of the 435 circuits were knocked out.
According to MLGW, more than 1,300 poles, 2,000 transformers and 1,000 street lights were repaired or replaced by over 2,000 workers and contractors around the clock.
600 of the 800 traffic lights in Memphis also malfunctioned.
At the time, it was estimated that Hurricane Elvis caused $500 million in damage across the region, which is $830 million in today's dollars.
Although other Mississippi and Tennessee counties had damage, most of it was concentrated in Shelby County after torrential rains and winds over 100 mph tore through downtown Memphis. Thousands of homes and businesses were damaged by winds, trees and flooding.
Memphis International Airport was temporarily shut down for air traffic.
After weeks of cleanup efforts, 5,000 tons of tree debris were removed from Shelby County. That's about 50 acres worth.
President Bush declared a federal disaster area for Shelby County, clearing the way for federal assistance during the recovery effort.
Worst of all, seven people died as a result of the storm. One directly after a tree fell while six others died in the aftermath due to fires, carbon monoxide poisoning and other related accidents.
No matter what Mother Nature throws our way these days, we will never forget where we were when Hurricane Elvis hit.
It was a reminder of what we have been through and that we will always get through it together in the end.
