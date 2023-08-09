MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for a string of assaults and robberies of United States postal employees, the United States Attorney's Office said.
21-year-old Jonathan D. Holmes of Memphis robbed a a carrier on October 4 2021 as they were delivering mail near Kings Grant Cove in South Memphis.
Holmes parked his car in front of the postal car and pointed a gun at the postal worker. The postal worker eventually left his postal car.
About 15 minutes later, Holmes approached a second carrier near Silver Chalice Drive and pointed a handgun at the worker. Holmes demanded packages off the truck and left the scene with multiple packages.
On April 6, Holmes pled guilty to one count of aggravated assault of a federal employee, two counts of robbery of a postal employee, and one count of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
On August 8, U.S. District Judge Fowlkes sentenced Holmes to 132 months in federal prison to be followed by three years’ supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
