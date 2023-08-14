MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than a year after 27-year-old Mallory Morgan was found shot to death outside of an apartment complex in Midtown Memphis, $22,000 is being offered as a reward for information about the crime.

Morgan was found shot to death inside of a black Volkswagen outside of the Midtown Place Apartments around 12:30 a.m. on May 12, 2022.

Now, police said $22,000 is up for grabs to anyone who can provide authorities information that leads to an arrest in the investigation of her murder.

1:55 Woman shot and killed at Midtown apartments identified by police A shooting outside a Midtown apartment complex leaves one woman dead, and neighbors shocked.

Morgan's car was found crashed into a white Honda in the apartment's parking lot that morning in 2022, the driver's window of her black Volkswagen shattered.

FOX13 spoke to the man who owned that Honda in 2022 when Morgan was found shot to death. '

"It sends a chill down my spine," he told FOX13. "I'm just a little heartbroken because that could be my mom, auntie, anybody. And, jus to wake up and hear something like that, it's not a good feeling."

If you know anything about the person who shot and killed Morgan, Memphis Police urged you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.