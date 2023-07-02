MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 24-hour cooling center at Frayser Raleigh Senior Center will close July 2 at 1 p.m.
According to a release, this is due to the decrease in the heat index.
Anyone without power seeking respite from the heat should seek help at the Benjamin Hooks Library from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; or the Hospitality Hub for homelessness, officials said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Horn Lake Fireworks Fest met with excessive heat warning
- Dillon Brooks signs $80M deal with Houston Rockets, ESPN reports
- Derrick Rose agrees to 2-year deal with Grizzlies, according to ESPN
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives