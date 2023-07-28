MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A reward of $24,000 is now available for any information that leads to an arrest in a case of arson that cost a Memphis firefighter his life.
Lt. Jeffrey Norman, a 20-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) died while batting a fire at 2047 Rile Street in South Memphis on July 18, 2023, according to the fire department.
On Friday, July 28, the City of Memphis and MFD added an additional $10,000 to the reward for information on that arson, raising the total amount of reward money to $24,000.
The information which leads to the arrest of a suspect must also lead to that person's conviction in order to receive the reward money, MFD said.
Sunday's procession starts 8:15 p.m. at the Mid-South Coliseum and ends at Fire Station No. 10.
If you know anything about the person who set that fire, MFD asked that you call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
Three other firefighters were injured in that blaze.
Lt. Norman's death marked the first time in over 20 years that a Memphis fire fighter died while actively fighting a fire.
