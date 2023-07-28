MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A reward of $24,000 is now available for any information that leads to an arrest in a case of arson that cost a Memphis firefighter his life.

Lt. Jeffrey Norman, a 20-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) died while batting a fire at 2047 Rile Street in South Memphis on July 18, 2023, according to the fire department.

On Friday, July 28, the City of Memphis and MFD added an additional $10,000 to the reward for information on that arson, raising the total amount of reward money to $24,000.

The information which leads to the arrest of a suspect must also lead to that person's conviction in order to receive the reward money, MFD said.

If you know anything about the person who set that fire, MFD asked that you call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Three other firefighters were injured in that blaze.

Lt. Norman's death marked the first time in over 20 years that a Memphis fire fighter died while actively fighting a fire.