GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - According to city officials, much more diesel leaked into Germantown’s water supply than initially reported.
City leaders addressed Germantown’s recent water crisis at a town hall meeting Thursday night. They presented a day-by-day timeline of the crisis and the city’s response, then fielded questions from concerned citizens. The meeting was full of apologies from officials and outrage from people affected by the crisis.
Though the city reports the water supply is all but free of diesel, person after person took to the mic to complain that they can still smell fuel in their tap water.
“I do apologize on behalf of our city team,” Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said. “We want to do better, obviously.”
City officials apologized for what people endured over the last two weeks but stood firm in stating their response happened as swiftly as possible.
They admitted fault when it came to communication, stating they prioritized accuracy over speed when it came to putting out information. They also admitted to misrepresenting the amount of diesel in the water supply.
“Initial estimates were approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel, pending the investigation,” Andy Sanders, Germantown’s assistant city administrator, said. “After our investigation has progressed, we now believe that number is closer to 250, but no more than 300 gallons of diesel fuel.”
City leaders said the contamination happened because an employee was not paying attention while he was refueling a diesel generator.
The employee has since been let go, but Mayor Palazzolo said neither he nor any of his staff will be resigning due to the crisis.
“I do think they need to resign,” Christy Williams, whose 80-year-old mother endured the crisis, said. “I think they need some competent leadership and that is not it.”
Leaders discussed the possibility of giving people a water credit to cover the cost of flushing the lines, but people affected by the crisis said it’s not enough. Some feel the meeting did little to repair their broken trust in the city’s leadership.
“You have poor residents here that will not drink the water,” Williams said. “We are not drinking the water, because I believe we cannot get the truth.”
The city also announced plans to move the generator away from the reservoir and build a berm in between so fuel can’t flow into the water supply again.
