MEMPHIS, Tenn. The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the prosecution of more than two dozen people in West Tennessee for crimes involving gun conversion devices, also known as "switches" or auto sears.
The devices transform a semiautomatic firearm into a machine gun capable of firing dozens of rounds of ammunition in a couple of seconds and simply owning one of the devices can result in up to 10 years in federal prison, according to United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Kevin Ritz.
The 26 prosecutions stem from arrests in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee, Ritz said.
Some of the people prosecuted from Memphis include Prenagio Baines, Justin Hardaway, Terrance Jones, Avonta Gregory and Martavious Hodges.
The DOJ said that Baines was a member of a Memphis street gang named AOB. He was arrested on March 13, 2022 after he admitted to leaving a gun with a switch attached in a car, the DOJ said. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison.
Hardaway was also a member of a Memphis street gang, the Grape Street Crips, and was arrested in a stolen Dodge Charger in March of 2022, the DOJ said. Prosecutors said they found a .40 caliber Glock handgun with a machine gun conversion device attached. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 30 months.
Jones was arrested after his own home-surveillance system captured him selling drugs and led authorities to discover that he was in the car that was used to shoot up Young Dolph's makeshift memorial outside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies, according to the DOJ. The gun used in that incident had involved a switch. Jones was sentenced to 30 months in prison for that gun conversion charge and another 60 months on a separate firearm charge.
Gregory was also a member of the Memphis street gang AOB and pled guilty to possessing a Glock firearm with a 22-round magazine and a machine gun conversion device. He has yet to be sentenced.
Hodges was a member of the Fast Cash street gang in Memphis, the DOJ said. Authorities said he sold switches in Memphis between January 7 and January 26, 2022 and was arrested with six switches as law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery. He has yet to be sentenced.
