MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Temperatures are flirting with triple-digits, but it was a woman's MLGW bill that had her sweating.
A FOX13 viewer reached out to Your Money Advocate Kate Bieri for help after seeing an MLGW bill for $27,409.
She asked not to be identified, but the customer needed help. So, FOX13 took the woman's concerns to MLGW.
The company told us that the outrageous bill was in error and due to a malfunctioning water register.
"The $27,000 bill will be corrected today," an MLGW spokeswoman wrote to FOX13. "The adjusted bill is $379.04""
Customers across Memphis were shocked to see the bill.
“Oh my gosh!” exclaimed Zomina Montgomery, a downtown resident. “I would throw it away.”
“Why is MLGW the only utility company that we have?” questioned Aaron Branch, another downtown resident. “Why do we not have other options?”
FOX13 asked MLGW why the system didn’t flag the error.
“When a meter reading results in an abnormally high bill, we hold the bill for further research,” the spokeswoman said. “In this case, we did not detect this error before it reached the customer.”
