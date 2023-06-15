ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - More than two dozen dogs were found Wednesday with serious health issues during an animal rescue operation at a Forrest City property, officials said.
According to Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), the nonprofit helped Forrest City Area Humane Society (FCAHS) remove 28 dogs from the St. Francis County property after the owners were evicted following a bank foreclosure.
"Uncontrolled breeding exploded the population of dogs on this property, which is typical of animal hoarding," ARC said in a news release.
The 28 medium-breed dogs, including more than a dozen puppies, were kept in a large outdoor enclosure.
All the dogs were "extremely dirty" and suffering from flea infestations, heartworms and other parasites, officials said.
Officials added that several of the animals were "noticeably underweight" as a few of them received treatment for severe mange, skin and eye infections, pressure sores and injuries caused by a lack of medical care.
“Our organization provides a critical resource to our community but doesn’t have the available space to bring in 28 dogs all at once,” Gay Schwartz, the FCAHS treasurer, said in a statement. “We are so grateful to ARC who have helped to humanely resolve this urgent problem.”
ARC took the dogs to its Rescue Center in Gallatin, Tenn., to receive medical treatment, including vaccinations, before they're moved to animal shelters and other rescue organizations, officials said.
For anyone interested in taking in the dogs, follow ARC on its Facebook page for updates on their adoption status.
