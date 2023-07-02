Thousands of customers are without power Monday morning as a severe thunderstorm moved through the Mid-South Sunday afternoon.
The brief storm downed trees and utility pools, one which fell in a key spot where heavy traffic flows.
In Collierville a heavily-wired utility pole was knocked down in the south-bound lane on Houston Levee Road, just south of Wolf River Boulevard.
The downed pole has contributed to many Collierville residents in the dark.
According to Memphis Light, Gas and Water, crews are addressing lost power.
As of 7:30 a.m., Monday, 24,678 customers are without power due to 434 outages.
As of 4:30 a.m., Monday, 28,935 customers are without power due to 434 outages.
As of 10:30 p.m., Sunday, 12,540 customers are without power due to 305 outages.
As of 9:00 p.m., 12,495 customers are without power due to 304 outages.
As of 7:00 p.m., 8,601 customers are without power due to 235 outages.
As of 5:30 p.m., 13,405 customers are without power due to 301 outages.
As of 4:30 p.m., 12,996 customers are without power due to 240 outages.
As of 3:30 p.m., 14,067 customers are without power due to 245 outages.
As of 2:50 p.m., 15,086 customers are without power due to 267 outages.
