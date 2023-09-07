Generic police lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men suspected of armed robbery were detained Thursday after they crashed into a police car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to an armed robbery at a business on Wolf Creek Parkway in the Wolfchase area. The suspects were later located on the 3000 block James Road and struck a Bartlett Police vehicle while attempting to run away, MPD added.

Police said they detained three men after the crash, which did not result in injuries.

No other details were released.

