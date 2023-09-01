MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were arrested earlier this week after a "chop shop" was found at a Berclair home, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Johnnie Davis, 65, Fatina Hewitt, 36, and Javon McKinney, 22, all were taken into custody after drugs, guns and stolen cars were found at a property on Sumter Street, police said.
Police said that all three were charged with possession of drugs, while Davis was booked into the Shelby County jail on suspicion of three counts of property theft between $10,000-$60,000 and one count of property theft up to $250,000 among other offenses.
The "chop shop" investigation started at 1 p.m. Aug. 27, when MPD's Auto Task Force officers responded to a home on Sumter Street about a stolen Infiniti there, police said.
Police said officers found the stolen Infiniti and several other vehicles in the backyard, including a red Ford Mustang, an Infiniti Q60, a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Challenger along with four firearms. At least two of the vehicles are believed to be stolen, MPD added.
Police said that two more vehicles and a trailer were towed from the property.
Also found inside one of the vehicles and inside the home were marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs, police said.
Davis was booked on a $200,000 bond and remains in jail, MPD said Friday night.
Police said that Hewitt posted a $20,000 bond while McKinney was released on her own recognizance.
