MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A three-car accident happened Friday morning just after 3 a.m. on the interstate.
Memphis Police officers responded to the call about the wreck on westbound Interstate 240 near the Poplar Avenue exit past State Route 385.
UPDATE: MPD reports at about 6:50 a.m. that 3 left lanes of traffic are now open.
One person was sent to Saint Francis Hospital, Memphis Fire reported.
All westbound traffic is closed until further notice, MPD says.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives