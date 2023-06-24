Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 3 children were injured in a car crash near the Airport area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

It happened around 11:48 am on Swinnea Road and Shelby Drive, according to MPD.

All three were sent to LeBonheur Hospital, police said.

One was in critical condition and the other two were in non critical condition.

It was reported that the car was stolen.

