MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 3 people are dead and 3 seriously injured after a crash late Saturday night in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Summer Avenue and Sycamore View Road just before 11:30 p.m., MPD said.
Two men and a woman were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Three men were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
The person who was struck was located on the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
