3 dogs, 3 cats killed after Midtown Memphis fire, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three dogs and three cats were killed after a fire Tuesday afternoon in Midtown Memphis, officials said.

According to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), a firefighter was also treated for heat exhaustion after the blaze on Edgewood Street between Madison and Monroe avenues.

Residents were not home at the time of the fire, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

MFD said a stove in the kitchen started the fire.

