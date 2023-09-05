3 dogs, 3 cats killed after Midtown Memphis fire, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three dogs and three cats were killed after a fire Tuesday afternoon in Midtown Memphis, officials said.
According to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), a firefighter was also treated for heat exhaustion after the blaze on Edgewood Street between Madison and Monroe avenues.
Residents were not home at the time of the fire, officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
MFD said a stove in the kitchen started the fire.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 high-end cars stolen at local business, police say
- Shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex sends 2 to hospital, police say
- 3 dead, 3 severely injured after crash on Summer Avenue, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives