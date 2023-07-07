MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were injured after a two-car crash early Friday morning near Parkway Village, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, they went to the car crash just before 6 a.m. Friday near the intersection of American Way and Getwell Road.
All three people were sent to Regional One Hospital, the Memphis Police Department said.
One person is in critical condition, and the other two are in non-critical condition, police said.
Memphis Police are asking travelers to avoid the area until everything is clear.
