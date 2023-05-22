OXFORD, Miss. - Three people were shot early Saturday at an apartment complex in Oxford, police said.
According to the Oxford Police Department (OPD), officers responded just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday to "multiple gunshots" in the parking lot of Holly Hills Apartments off Church Street and found three people were shot.
Their injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.
Police on Monday said that several people have been interviewed in connection to the shooting but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oxford Police at 662-232-2400 or contact the department on its social media account or call CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799 with tips.
