MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were injured after a man was shot and crashed into two vehicles, injuring two others Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 11:21 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Faronia Square and Shelby Drive, MPD said.
Police said after the man was shot, he crashed into two vehicles.
One of the vehicles was a MATA bus, according to MPD.
The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
Two other men were injured from the crash and taken to Methodist South Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
