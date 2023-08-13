Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were injured after a man was shot and crashed into two vehicles, injuring two others Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

At around 11:21 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Faronia Square and Shelby Drive, MPD said. 

Police said after the man was shot, he crashed into two vehicles.

One of the vehicles was a MATA bus, according to MPD. 

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD. 

Two other men were injured from the crash and taken to Methodist South Hospital in non-critical condition, police said. 

