3 kids injured after shooting in Messick Buntyn, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three kids were shot Monday afternoon in the Messick Buntyn neighborhood, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. to Douglass Avenue between Semmes and South Greer streets and found three children with apparent gun shot wounds.
Police said they were rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.
No other details were released.
FOX13 is on the scene. Check back with fox13memphis.com for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives