3 kids injured after shooting in Messick Buntyn, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three kids were shot Monday afternoon in the Messick Buntyn neighborhood, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. to Douglass Avenue between Semmes and South Greer streets and found three children with apparent gun shot wounds.

Police said they were rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

No other details were released.

