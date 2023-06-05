MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three kids were shot Monday afternoon in the Messick Buntyn neighborhood, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. to Douglass Avenue between Semmes and South Greer streets and found three children with apparent gun shot wounds.
Police said they were rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.
On Monday night, police said that the shooting was accidental.
All three victims are teenager boys, including two 16-year-olds and one 13-year-old, police said.
Police said that one of the boys was issued a juvenile summons for possession of a handgun.
