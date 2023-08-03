WATCH: 2 separate crashes at same Memphis intersection kill 4 people, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car crashed into two golf carts near Liberty Park overnight Thursday, killing three men and sending one to a hospital, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the hit-and-run crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. at Southern Avenue and Early Maxwell Boulevard.

After a gray Chrysler 300 crashed into two golf carts, its driver and passengers ran away from the scene going eastbound on Southern, MPD said.

The man who survived the crash was sent to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

Police said that the crash was a few hours after another crash involving a motorcycle killed the driver.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

