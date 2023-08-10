MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are wanted after they broke into a half-dozen cars in broad daylight in business parking lots earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
A few hours later, police said, the same group burglarized more vehicles outside of a different business miles away.
The car burglary spree started at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, when the men broke the rear window of a vehicle outside Floor & Decor but nothing was taken, police said.
Five minutes later, police said, the men smashed the window of another vehicle outside At Home and stole a backpack.
Five minutes after that, the men broke another car's window but nothing was taken, police said. Surveillance footage from this burglary showed the men had weapons.
At 4:55 p.m., cars No. 4, 5 and 6 were burglarized outside Northern Tool, where, police said, the men stole two backpacks, power tools and a handgun.
All six car burglaries took place near Summer and Poplar avenues in East Memphis, police said.
The burglars weren't done, police said.
Just before 11:30 p.m. on the same day, the men broke into two more vehicles outside Malco Paradiso on Mendenhall Road but did not take anything, police said.
All three men are described between 18-20 years old.
Police said one sported a black hoodie and jeans, another had on a black T-shirt and blue pants and the third man wore a black hoodie. The men, police added, used a dark gray or bronze Infiniti SUV as a getaway vehicle.
On Thursday, MPD released images of the men and the vehicle they allegedly used in the burglaries.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
