MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are facing charges after the Memphis Police Department and other law enforcements raided an Orange Mound home.
According to court records, law enforcements including the U.S. Marshalls found three men, Chedrick Webber, Jakary Carter, and Kenneth Harvey inside of the residence's bedroom along side with three guns.
As law enforcement continued the search, they also found a Glock 17 with 26 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber and a Smith & Wesson with 15 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. They also found a Glock 23 with nine rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber which were all found in another bedroom.
Officers found a black backpack in a third bedroom filled with prescription drugs that belonged to Harvey, and a large bag of weed and a small bag of weed with a black scale, records showed.
A large black scale was on the floor beside a maroon backpack that had 257 dollars. Several vacuum-sealed baggies, two small bags of marijuana and another small scale was on the floor as well.
Carter, Webber, and Harvey are charged with three counts of possession of firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of controlled substance with the intent to sell, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Webber is also facing multiple counts of criminal attempts about a shooting that happened January.
All three are due in court on Thursday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives