MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking the public's help for information on a robbery where the victim was shot.
On June 25, at approximately 2:45 a.m., police went to the scene of a robbery on North Bellevue Boulevard, off Jefferson Avenue.
Surveillance footage captured three men walking up to another man and holding a conversation for approximately 15 minutes.
During the conversation, the group grabbed the victim, went through his pockets, and shot the victim during the robbery, police said.
According to MPD, the suspects drove off in a white Nissan Altima with no license plate and a stolen gray Infiniti G37.
At this time, no arrests have been made, as this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
