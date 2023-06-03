MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are behind bars for using a stolen vehicle to rob people at gunpoint, according to Memphis Police.
On June 1, a 2015 Toyota Versa was stolen near North Houston Levee Road and Macon Road, in Cordova.
The estimated value of the Toyota is $13,058, court records showed.
The Toyota was later tracked to be in Orange Mound in Memphis, on Steve Cove and Steve Road.
When officers arrived, they found two men exit the Toyota and rob three people at gunpoint, stealing an iPhone, wallet, and $980, police said.
As police approached the suspects, the men got back into the Toyota and drove off.
During the police pursuit, the Toyota crashed in the area of I-55 and S Third Street, according to an affidavit.
Three men later identified as, Antwon Wright, Melvin Taylor, and Brandon Jones, got out of the vehicle and ran on foot, before they were all taken into custody.
Antwon Wright was arrested and charged with theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, three counts of aggravated robbery, evading foot pursuit, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Melvin Taylor was arrested and charged with three counts of theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, three counts of aggravated robbery, evading felony, and evading foot pursuit.
Brandon Jones was arrested and charged with theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, three counts of aggravated robbery, and evading foot pursuit.
All three have a scheduled court date on June 5.
