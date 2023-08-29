MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are wanted after a man was shot during an armed robbery June 25, 2023.
The man was was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition after a shooting in Midtown, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On June 25, 2023., officers responded to an aggravated robbery on Bellevue Boulevard just after 2:44 a.m., MPD said.
Officers were advised that a person was shot at that location.
According to MPD, the victim was met with three men and could be seen on surveillance with them for about 15 minutes.
The three men grabbed the victim and went through his pockets, officers said.
During this confrontation, the victim was shot, police said.
MPD released surveillance of the the three men running back to the cars in a frenzy right after the shooting.
One was seen picking up a gun that was on the ground.
The suspects left the area in a white Nissan Altima with no license plate and a stolen gray Infiniti G37, MPD said.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
