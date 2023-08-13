MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are wanted after breaking into a business with a rock, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On Aug 11, at around 12:47 a.m., officers responded to a business burglary at Mapco at 3271 East. Shelby Drive, MPD said.
Officers were advised that a man used a rock to break the window at Mapco, MPD said.
Once he entered the station, he stole several hundred dollars worth of tobacco products, police said.
At around 1:04 a.m., two more men entered the business through the broken window and stole more tobacco products.
No arrests have been made.
MPD asks anyone with information about the robberies to contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
