MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Startling video out of Sycamore View Road caught the moments after a motel room burst into flames.
It happened Thursday afternoon at the Fair View Inn.
According to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), the fire started because of a faulty air-conditioning unit and no one was injured.
Crews gutted the room after the fire was put out and threw burnt furniture over the balcony and into the parking lot.
“We heard screaming from a woman,” said Christopher Shane Davis, who was staying in the motel, said. “And then poked our head out and there was a fire next door.”
Davis said he was staying in the room right next to the one where the fire started and recalled seeing flames pouring out of the door and window while thick black smoke filled the air.
“It was pretty hot a little bit," he said. "Then it just started blazing up more and more, then the fire department came. They came fairly quick, like 5 minutes.”
Memphis Fire said no one was staying in the room where the fire started, but two other rooms were also damaged.
“We started evacuating,” Davis said. “Getting all our stuff, putting it down the balcony, getting out.”
Once the danger was gone, Davis’s next concern was where to go next in addition to getting a refund for the room.
Memphis Light, Gas and Water crews and handymen arrived on the scene early in the evening to get a jump on fixing the damage.
