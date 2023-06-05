COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A 3-year-old boy is now dead after shooting themselves.
On June 3 at approximately 4:08 p.m., the Collierville Police Department responded to a “shots fired call” in the Harbor Freight area on West Poplar Avenue.
When crews arrived to the parking lot location, they found the 3-year-old had been shot.
According to police, the boy was inside the car with family members at the time of the incident.
The shooting was accidental, police said.
There’s no word on whether charges will be filed in the case. This is an ongoing investigation.
