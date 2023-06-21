WATCH: Child shot overnight in a Whitehaven apartment complex, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hours after a 3-year-old girl was killed by gunfire at a Whitehaven apartment complex, her family spoke to FOX13 and identified the child. 

According to her family, 3-year-old Zoriana Walker was killed by the shooting that happened at the Bridgeport Manor Apartments. 

Zoriana Walker

Zoriana Walker, 3, died after being shot on June 20, 2023, according to her family. 

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Memphis Police said. 

Zoriana had already been taken to Methodist South hospital by a private vehicle by the time officers arrived, police said. 

She was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to police. 

Police said that the family knows the person who pulled the trigger that took Zoriana's life. 

