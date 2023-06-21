MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hours after a 3-year-old girl was killed by gunfire at a Whitehaven apartment complex, her family spoke to FOX13 and identified the child.
According to her family, 3-year-old Zoriana Walker was killed by the shooting that happened at the Bridgeport Manor Apartments.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Memphis Police said.
Zoriana had already been taken to Methodist South hospital by a private vehicle by the time officers arrived, police said.
She was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to police.
Police said that the family knows the person who pulled the trigger that took Zoriana's life.
FOX13 reached out to Zoriana's family so that we can tell the story of the 3-year-old.
Hear how they're remembering her tonight on FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m.
