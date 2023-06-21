MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A three-year-old girl was shot to death in a Whitehaven apartment complex over night, Memphis Police said.
The suspect was known to the family, Memphis police said.
According to Memphis Police, the child was shot near W Winchester Place in the Bridgeport Manor Apartments, just west of the Memphis Airport.
Police showed up to the scene about 11 p.m. on Tuesday but said the child was taken to the hospital by a private car.
The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
