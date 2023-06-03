MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A three-year-old accidentally shot himself according to the Collierville Police Department (CPD).
It happened near W Poplar Avenue around 4:08 p.m. on Saturday according to CPD.
The child was able to find the gun in a family member's car that they were occupying, police said.
The child was sent to Le Bonheur Hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
