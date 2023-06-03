3 YEAR OLD SHOOTS HIMSELF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A three-year-old accidentally shot himself according to the Collierville Police Department (CPD).

It happened near W Poplar Avenue around 4:08 p.m. on Saturday according to CPD.

The child was able to find the gun in a family member's car that they were occupying, police said.

The child was sent to Le Bonheur Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News