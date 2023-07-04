FILE - The U.S. Flag flies at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 6, 2023. The United States is about to start the countdown to its 250th anniversary. The buildup begins this July 4 at a Major League Baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field in Milwaukee, where the organization created by Congress to oversee the party will kick off the planning process. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) (Mariam Zuhaib, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)