MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Southern Heritage Classic Events presented by Fed Ex is underway in the Mid-South.
Different events will take place from September 7 to September 9.
The Southern Heritage Classic was founded in 1990 by Fred Jones Jr., sources say.
According to sources, this event was made to bring people all across the U.S. to watch Historical Black College University's (HBCU) football every September.
The event was also made to celebrate cultural diversity and how great the heritage is in the city.
This year, the game will be between the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Tennessee State University Tigers.
Here are a list of events that will be taking place:
September 7
- Classic Concert located at the Orpheum Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the Orpheum Theatre Box Office and online. To charge by phone call 1-800-745-3000.
September 8
- Classic College and Career Fair presented by the City of Memphis Office Youth Services located at Pipkin Building at Tiger Lane Liberty Park at 8 a.m. Information about attending college and employment opportunities will be available. Admission is free.
September 9
- Classic Tailgate located at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium parking lot and Tiger Lane at 8 a.m. Food will be provided.
- Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic located at Tunica National Gold and Tennis at 8 a.m. The cost is $500 per team, a 4-man scramble. For more information, visit here or call 901-633-3933.
- Classic Parade presented by Orange Mound Community Parade Committee to honor the Southern Heritage Classic. For more information, visit here or call 901-413-7109.
- Classic Battle of the Bands is located at the Whitehaven High School Stadium at 11 a.m. Interested bands should fill out this form. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the exact day. For tickets and more information, call (901)-497-2015.
- Classic Fashions and Brunch located at The Guest House at Graceland at 11 a.m. Tickets are $75.
- Southern Heritage Classic Football Game featuring Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Tennessee State University Tigers located at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at 6 p.m. Tickets are $53, $38 and $23 plus a service charge. All seats are reserved.
The Halftime Show will feature the University Arkansas Pine Bluff's Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South and Tennessee State Universities Aristocrat of Bands.
All tickets can be purchased online or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
