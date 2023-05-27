MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 3rd grade student walked out of school.
She said she made this decision due to the TCAP exam.
LaQuencher Sanders told FOX13 that her 8-year-old daughter told her she was frustrated and stressed because she learned she had to attend summer school.
Students who don’t pass the TCAP exam are required to attend the Summer Learning Institute.
“She said that school had just become too much for her. She was going to miss out on summer,” said Sanders. “She said that she had to go to the Summer Learning Academy last year because she didn’t do well. She had to retake her TCAP and that school had become way too stressful and she just wanted to go home.”
Sanders said her daughter walked out of the school on May 22, and walked about a mile away from campus by herself.
Sanders questions how her daughter managed to walk so far away from the school, without being noticed and with no supervision.
“Right now, I’m angry. I’m frustrated. For my daughter to run out of the front door of her school and two streets up and have to approach strangers for help, she shouldn’t have been able to do that,” Sanders said. “The lady let her in, and she let her watch TV while she called the police.”
Jomar Velez told FOX13 that his wife was the good Samaritan who opened up her home to the 3rd grader who informed them that she was lost.
“She opened the door. She asked her why she was lost and my wife just took care of the situation,” said Velez.
“Make sure you got the personnel to make sure kids are where they are supposed to be,” Velez suggested. “Kids should not be able to just walk off school like that.”
The Memphis Police Department confirmed the incident with FOX13.
In a statement issued:
“We can confirm that a Kate Bond Elementary student did walk away from school on Monday, May 22nd.”
Meanwhile, FOX13 reached out to Memphis-Shelby County Schools to learn more about its campus safety protocols.
The district released the following statement to FOX13:
Due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) we can only discuss our general protocols and process. Whenever a student leaves campus without permission, we work with local law enforcement to help ensure that the child is returned to campus quickly and safely.
MSCS conducts regular safety assessments to adjust our personnel, technology, and social-emotional supports in real time. As we prepare for our summer learning activities, we will continue monitoring and adjusting.
Districtwide, we’re working hard to monitor, uplift and celebrate our students because we know the state-mandated reading retention law has deeply affected our little learners. We are offsetting this impact by providing additional counseling, social emotional supports, and fun outlets, such as the recent prize drawings, snow cone parties, and a Malco movie field trip that Kate Bond students enjoyed. As we continue these supports and boosts, we encourage any family that needs extra assistance or resources to call our District helpline at (901) 416-5300.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Whitehaven Walmart evacuated after person pulls out gun, MPD says
- 10 car pileup, including semi-trucks, leaves 2 injured, police say
- 'With surge of holiday air passengers, Memphis Int'l Airport offers helpful travel tips
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives