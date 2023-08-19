4 charged after several properties raided in drug bust, SCSO say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four men were arrested after 2 vape shots and several properties were raided in a drug bust, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
SCSO deputies executed five search warrants and seized drugs, vehicles, cash and guns, SCSO said.
Two King's Hookah Vape and Tobacco stores on East Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross Road were both raided.
According to SCSO, narcotic detectives executed warrants for the following areas:
- 5700 block of Airline Road in Arlington
- 9700 block of Highway 64 in Lakeland
- 600 block of South Highland Street in Memphis
- 1600 block of Union Avenue in Memphis
- 4300 block of Barry Meadows Cove in Memphis
- 600 block of Woodland Fox Lane in Cordova.
According to SCSO, deputies were able to seize up to 1000 units of various brands of THC vapes and edibles and a substantial amount of cash, 3 guns and 300 grams of marijuana.
This led to the arrest of four men.
30 year old, Salam Gazzali, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
35-year-old, Hussein Salloukh was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
34-year-old, Hassan Salloukh, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
31-year-old, Halal Sayed, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
Both Hussein and Hassan have been released on their own recognizance.
All four men are due in court Monday.
