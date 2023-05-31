MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four children are dead after an apartment fire in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
Memphis Fire went to a fire at approximately 2:57 p.m., on East Alston Avenue, off E.H. Crump Boulevard.
FOX13 learned that all of the children were under the age of 5.
The fire has been put out, and four children are dead, according to Memphis Fire.
FOX13 is working to learn more on this developing story
