East Alston Avenue fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four children are dead after an apartment fire in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Memphis Fire went to a fire at approximately 2:57 p.m., on East Alston Avenue, off E.H. Crump Boulevard.

PHOTOS: Four children dead after South Memphis apartment fire

Four children died after fire ripped through a South Memphis apartment complex on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. 

FOX13 learned that all of the children were under the age of 5. 

The fire has been put out, and four children are dead, according to Memphis Fire.

