MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is dead and 2 others were injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Downtown Memphis, according the to Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Main Street just before 3:00 a.m., MPD said.
According to MPD, three people were taken to Regional One Health.
A woman with a gunshot to the head was located at Pontotoc Avenue and Main Street, police said.
She was taken to ROH in critical condition where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
A man was located at Vance Avenue and Main Street and was taken to ROH in critical condition, police said.
Officers said a woman was located at Front Street and Main Street and was taken to ROH in critical condition.
This is only a few weeks after the downtown shooting that resulted in eight people injured and MPD shared their traffic plan made to 'improve public safety' in Downtown Memphis.
The Memphis Police Department on Thursday released a traffic plan centered on improving public safety along Beale Street and other parts of downtown.
A police report obtained by FOX13 unveiled new details about the mass shooting that left eight people injured in Downtown Memphis early Sunday morning.
MPD advised that the shooting was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence.
FOX13 will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
Police urges anyone with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
