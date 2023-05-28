Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four men were rushed to local hospitals, following a shooting.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., Memphis Police went to a scene regarding a shooting on Deerskin Drive, off Ford Road.

When officers arrived, one 23-year-old was taken to Regional One in critical condition, one 22-year-old was taken to Methodist South in critical condition, and a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old were taken to Methodist South in non-critical condition.

Police said several suspects came from Gaineville Avenue, and fled the scene on foot.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

