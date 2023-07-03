MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking the public's help for information on a robbery that took place over the weekend, leaving one dead and two others injured.
On July 2, at approximately 5:40 a.m., police went to the scene of a robbery on Camelot Lane in Parkway Village.
Surveillance footage captured four men armed with handguns robbing three people at gunpoint.
After the victims were robbed, the suspects fired several gunshots, shooting one person to death and leaving two others wounded, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
