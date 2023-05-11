MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A stretch of Winchester Road is shut down, following a major car crash.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., Memphis Fire EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash near Winchester Road and Graves Road.
Four people were taken to the hospital in varying conditions.
One girl was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, police said.
Police also said that one boy and girl were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Additionally, one person was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
MFD is asking the public to avoid the area, so first responders can get to the scene.
A spokesperson for FedEx issued a statement to FOX13:
"Our thoughts are with those involved in this accident. There is no higher priority for FedEx Freight than safety, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement and their investigation.”
