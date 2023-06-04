MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and three women are behind bars with kidnapping and sex trafficking charges, according to Memphis Police.
On June 3, police went to the Regency Inn on South Third Street.
A woman told police that her and a 1-month-old girl were approached by three women "Treasure," later identified as Treasure Akins, "Glock," later identified as Kierra Clark, and "Queen," later identified as Monisha Nelson, and the three forced them into a hotel room.
While in the room, Akins, Clark, and Nelson physically assaulted the woman, while the 1-month-old girl stood nearby, court records showed.
During the assault, the victim told police that the three women said she had to perform sexual acts for money, and then give the money to a man, later identified as Quintarius White.
A search warrant was executed on multiple rooms, and a Smith and Wesson handgun, and money earned from prostitution acts was found, police said.
All four were arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, possession of firearm during commission of dangerous felony, and trafficking for commercial sex act.
All four have a scheduled court date on June 5.
