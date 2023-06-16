MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 obtained the arrest affidavit for a mother who was arrested and charged after human remains investigators believe to be that of her 4-year-old daughter were found.

Brittney Jackson was arrested on Friday, June 16, a day after 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels was reported missing.

Late Thursday night, authorities found the remains of a child's body, believed to be that of 4-year-old Sequoia.

Jackson was arrested and charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse and filing a false police report. Her live-in boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, was also arrested and charged with filing a false police report, court records show.

FOX13 reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for Jackson's arrest affidavit and learned disturbing details about how investigators believe Sequoia died.

After reporting Sequoia missing around 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, according to those court records, the mother originally told police that she gave Sequoia a glass of water around 11:45 p.m. the previous night and then went to sleep on the couch. Hobson came home later and went to sleep with her, she originally told police.

The mother's original story stated that she woke up Thursday morning to find that her phone was dead and when she charged it she saw a message from a family member telling her that her front door was open, the affidavit reads.

Jackson claimed that she then checked Sequoia's room and found that the 4-year-old girl was missing, leading her to call the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

However, under police questioning, Jackson admitted that her original story was a lie and then told homicide investigators that Hobson physically attacked her daughter several weeks before, causing the girl to become unresponsive and never regain consciousness, court records reveal.

Authorities said that Jackson admitted to never trying to help Sequoia during or after those alleged attacks. According to her arrest affidavit, Jackson then stated that Hobson put her daughter's body in several garbage bags and that the couple stored the bags in the house on Caldwell Avenue for several weeks.

The mother said that the little girl's body was eventually dumped in the garbage container and moved to the East side of the apartment complex with other garbage cans, authorities said.

Investigators said they then showed Jackson a picture of the garbage container and plastic bags where the 4-year-old's remains were found and she identified both.

A search warrant then led the Medical Examiner to those apartments on Caldwell Avenue where a child's remains and Sequoia's clothes were found.

Investigators said that Hobson also spoke to authorities and denied all involvement in the 4-year-old girl's death.

Hobson allegedly told investigators that he last saw the girl on June 11. However, court records claim that that is impossible due to the advanced state of decomposition of the human remains believed to be that of Sequoia.

FOX13 is continuing to push Memphis Police for answers in this case. On the day the 4-year-old was reported missing, MPD said that a camera last showed the girl on Caldwell Avenue around 3 a.m. on June 15.

FOX13 wanted to know more about the claims that Sequoia had been beaten at home and learn more about her home life. We reached out to DCS to find out if there had been any previous investigation regarding Sequoia.

DCS told FOX13, "The Department can confirm that an investigation has commenced in this case."