MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for a 4-year-old girl with a feeding tube who was reported missing from home Thursday morning.
Saquoia Samuels is described as 3-feet tall and was last seen around 3:06 a.m. on the morning of June 15, 2023.
She was seen at that time on a camera in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said she had left her home on Caldwell Avenue around that time and her parent noticed her missing around 6 a.m. that morning when she was reported missing.
Memphis Police issued a "City Watch" for the young girl, noting that they had not issued an Amber Alert because, at this time, there was no evidence of a kidnapping.
Helicopters could be seen and heard flying overhead as MPD conducted a press conference regarding the missing girl around 10 a.m.
MPD said they also had bloodhounds, investigators and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue team looking for the young girl.
"If we knock on your door, please answer and let us look through your yard," a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department said.
MPD also asked the public to look in their backyards, around their homes and to ask their neighbors to do the same.
"If you see this child, just hold her where she is and we'll come to you," the MPD spokesperson said.
Saquoia's parent is also helping in the search for the young girl, according to Memphis Police.
Two of the primary concerns for police in their search is the child's medical condition and the warming temperatures.
"It's hot. That's a concern for us," an MPD spokesperson said. "It's a huge concern. This child does not have water or food or those kinds of things or a cool place."
Memphis Police asked that anyone with information call 911.
