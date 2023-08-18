MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for the thieves who took 40,000 dollars worth of four-wheelers and dirt bikes from a local store.
The Memphis Police Department went to the Scooters Plus Storage at 597 Vandalia Street about a burglary. Officers saw that a large hole was cut into the side of the business when they arrived.
Memphis Police said that video surveillance showed three suspects going back and forth pushing $40K worth of four-wheelers and dirt bikes towards North of Summer Avenue.
The video also showed a truck that could possibly be a cab Ford F-150 black also being used by the suspects as well as a black sedan driving back and forth on South Vandalia street.
Memphis Police said that the black sedan could have possibly been used as the lookout car.
Anyone with information about this burglary should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
