MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thursday marked the 43-year anniversary of the hottest day in Memphis history.
Memphis recorded its all-time high temperature of 108 °F on July 13, 1980, part of a 15-day stretch of temperatures above 100 °F that lasted from July 6 to 20. This was a part of a massive heatwave where a staggering 10,000 people died and the US agriculture sustained over $20 billion, which would equate to $74 billion in damages and costs in today's inflation adjusted dollars after a severe heat wave and drought hit the central and eastern portions of the country in the summer of 1980.
The poultry industry was also particularly hard hit, with millions of birds also succumbing to extreme temperatures. It is among the billion-dollar weather disasters listed by NOAA.
Of those ten thousand deaths in July of 1980, 83 heat-related deaths were recorded in Memphis as compared to zero in July 1979. Most of these deaths were elderly, poor, Black, inner-city residents and the heat was specifically lethal for but not limited to those who were over the age of 60.
Memphis area hospitals saw a spike in heat related visits, 785 in total in this stretch. This was seen just three days before the spike in heat related deaths.
Temperatures in Memphis remained above average for 26 consecutive days. The average temperature that month was 90.1 degrees, 8.5 degrees above average.
The first 20 days of the month were the most brutal with searing sunshine and afternoon highs at or above 100 degrees, 17 out of 20 days at or above 97 degrees for the other three days. Overnight lows were only into the low to mid-80s for 17 of those nights so there was no relief from the relenting heat making it even more dangerous, especially when you keep in mind about 43% of American homes were without air conditioning in 1980.
Thirteen record highs were tied or broken during that summer month and today, July 1980 still stands as the warmest month on record for Memphis. August of that year would go on to be the third hottest month on record.
As temperatures began to climb, residents continued to struggle to find ways to stay cool and nearby farmers watched their crops burn in the fields.
Some residents of newer subdivisions complained of melting asphalt covering their streets saying their kids would track tar into their homes just by walking across the street.
The city opened cooling shelters, but for many it was too late. Memphians were already succumbing to heat related illnesses.
One of those Memphians, according to an article published by local historian Wayne Moody, recounts that, "Dallas Greer, 24, lived with his mother in an unairconditioned apartment on East Georgia Ave. On July 8, Greer was treated for heat exhaustion at the city hospital but returned to the stifling apartment the following day. There he hallucinated that the building was on fire before collapsing to the floor dead."
Another, according to Moody, "Six days later, Sylvester Mabon on Britton was found dead in his home sitting in front of an electric fan."
Although July 1980 was the warmest month on record with the hottest day on record, the year did not even crack the top ten hottest years.
Below, they are listed by overall temperature average for the year.
|2012
|65.9°
|2016
|65.8°
|2007
|65.6°
|1998
|65.1°
|1921
|65.0°
|2017
|64.7°
|1999
|64.6°
|2005
|64.6°
|1990
|64.4°
|2006
|64.8°
Here are the overall warmest months in Memphis s listed by temperatures both highs and lows.
|7/1980
|88.8°
|8/2007
|88.4°
|8/1980
|87.2°
|7/2022
|87.1°
|8/2010
|86.6°
|7/1986
|86.5°
|7/1993
|86.3°
|8/2000
|86.2°
|7/2011
|86.0°
|6/1953
|85.5°
Finally, here are the ten warmest high temperatures ever recorded in Memphis.
|108°
|7/13/1980
|107°
|8/30/2000
|107°
|7/14/1980
|106°
|8/03/2011
|106°
|8/15/2007
|106°
|8/29/2000
|106°
|7/28/1952
|106°
|7/28/1930
|106°
|7/12/1930
|105°
|8/16/2007
1980 wasn't just hard on the Mid-South, it was a rough year for the country, too.
Mount St. Helens erupted; the Iranian hostage crisis was ongoing, turbulent economic and political years were mounting in a heated presidential election. All on top of one of the deadliest weather events in American History -a heat wave.
As I mentioned, it's estimated 10,000 were killed due to the heat. For comparison, 6,000 - 12,000 were killed based on varying estimates by the 1900 Galveston Hurricane-notably the deadliest natural disaster in US History.
Since heat waves do not leave behind a trail of destruction like hurricanes or tornadoes and haven't always received the attention of such disasters, they've often been referred to as “silent killers.” They also do not receive FEMA relief, which has garnered some national attention in recent weeks.
At the time, the summer of 1980 was considered the worst US heat wave since 1954, and it has stood the test of time, still ranking among the top ten worst heat waves in the world among many climate studies.
Heat waves are not overly creative in how they develop over the United States, and this one was no different. The heat wave began in June when strong high-pressure began to build in the central and southern United States allowing temperatures to soar to 90 degrees almost every day from June to September.
The high-pressure system also acted as a cap on the atmosphere inhibiting the development of thunderstorm activity, leading to exceptionally severe drought conditions.
Days of intense heat heating the surface and dries up vegetation underneath the high, adding an oven-like effect that helps drive the heat wave.
Around the edge of the high-pressure, a “ring of fire” often develops where the pressure and capping are weaker, allowing storms to develop. The heat wave paused briefly when the decaying Hurricane Allen disrupted the prevailing weather pattern.
