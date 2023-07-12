DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - If you noticed an increase in DeSoto County law enforcement during the 4th of July holiday weekend, you weren't alone.
About 48 people were arrested during the holiday weekend in DeSoto County, the sheriff's department said.
Those arrests were mainly for narcotics, DUIs and fugitive arrests, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.
The increased police presence was part of the NHTSA High Visibility Enforcement and "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.
Deputies conducted high visibility patrols and safety checkpoints in both the unincorporated and incorporated parts of the county, the sheriff's department said.
