HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - Triple-digit temperatures and more power outages continue to be the reality for those in the Mid-South, even those who live near Holly Springs.
It’s a problem this community has had to deal with for months; recent storms added more strain.
FOX13 sent a team to check out the damage and restoration efforts. Utility crews could be seen along Highway 72 toward Michigan City and Ashland, working to get power back on.
We learned power was restored for some, like those who live on Curtis Road in Michigan City. However, amid outages, there was a major concern for one of the most vulnerable groups in this community—the elderly.
“They’re going to die. They’re going to have heat stroke,” said Gina Curtis of Michigan City, while sharing her worries as people struggled to cope with outages during the heat of summer.
“What’s going to happen to those people if they don’t have electricity? It’s 100-degrees inside of a house.”
Gina explained she has elderly family members of her own, whom she and her husband constantly check on, but acknowledged that not everyone in her community is so lucky.
“The emergency management system should be going door-to-door making sure these people are okay. The handicapped people who live by themselves -who’s taking care of them?”
Meanwhile, Randy Curtis told us they’ve spent hundreds of dollars in the past 48 hours on gas for their household generator alone.
“Boy it’s getting very expensive to keep it going. I’d say 5 or 6 hundred dollars already.”
Our team also paid a visit to Holly Springs City Hall to get more insight on the problem. We were told the mayor wasn’t available for comment.
