MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple cars were burglarized at a theater in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On July 6 around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to several calls about auto burglaries at Theatre Memphis at 630 Perkins Extended, MPD said.
According to police, five vehicles were broken into.
MPD said that a video revealed that a stolen white Infiniti Q70 arrived at the scene around 4:32 p.m.
According to MPD, three men got out of the car and broke into five other cars at the scene.
The burglars were last seen fleeing from the scene in the white Infiniti Q70, police said.
MPD urges anyone with information about this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
